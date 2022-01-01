Go
Sneaky's Burger Truck

A food truck serving the Edwardsville area 100% Wagyu beef burgers & hot dogs with unique, house-made toppings!

The Mayor$10.99
Comes with American Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Sneaky Sauce
Dr. Pepper$2.00
Lester Moore$8.99
A plain cheeseburger.
DJ Goomba$10.99
Comes with Sauteed Miso Mushrooms, Bacon, Swiss, Horseradish Mayo
The Dingus$10.99
Comes with Cream Cheese, Peanut Butter, Bacon, Blackberry Jam
The G.O.A.T.$10.99
Comes with Goat Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Cherry Compote, Bacon, Arugula
Hamburger$8.49
100% Wagyu beef on a bun. That's it.
Josey Wales$10.99
Comes with Smoked Cheddar, Crispy Tots, Barbecue Sauce, Fresh Jalapeño, Bacon
Big Soft Pretzel$4.99
Classic Hot Dog$7.99
Ketchup
Mustard
Diced onion
307 N Main St

Edwardsville IL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
