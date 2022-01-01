Go
Sneekers Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

568 Poquonnock Road • $$

Avg 4 (46 reviews)

Popular Items

Lemon Pepper Earth Bowls$14.99
Chicken or salmon served over brown rice and sauteed garlicky greens
Pot Stickers$6.99
Lemongrass chicken with a terriyaki dipping sauce
Mussels and Clams$14.99
Mussels and little necks in a light red scampi broth, served with rustica bread for dipping
Guinness Beef Stew$12.99
classic Guinness Beef Stew, served over mashed potatoes
Harvest chicken$17.99
Sautéed medallions of chicken in butternut squash cream sauce with shallots, kale, dried cranberries and sweet potatoes. Served over butternut ravioli and top with crushed walnuts..
1/2 Rack St Louis Ribs$13.99
Fall off the bone, slow cooked bbq ribs
With fries and slaw
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

568 Poquonnock Road

Groton CT

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 7:00 pm
