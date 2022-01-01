Snellville restaurants you'll love
Snellville's top cuisines
Must-try Snellville restaurants
More about Bill Rhodes Bakery
Bill Rhodes Bakery
2335 Scenic Hwy S, Snellville
|Popular items
|Cream Cheese Danish
|$2.25
Sweet dough with cream cheese topping. Finished with our signature glaze.
|White Petit Four
|$1.80
A 2x2 inch square of yellow cake, with a thin layer of buttercream icing and a thin glaze over the top. Great for bridal and baby showers, can be decorated with a rosebud, a balloon or little baby booties & rattles. These little cakes is what we are most known for!
|Monster Cookie
|$3.50
Two classic homemade chocolate chip cookies, sandwiched with our delicious buttercream icing. The face is just for fun!
More about Summit Chase
Summit Chase
3197 Classic Drive, Snellville
More about Catherine Zuber TBA
Catherine Zuber TBA
4261 horder court, Snellville
More about The Hall- Snellville
The Hall- Snellville
TBD, Snellville