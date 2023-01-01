Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Snellville

Go
Snellville restaurants
Toast

Snellville restaurants that serve cake

Consumer pic

 

The Diner at Webb Gin

1350 Scenic Highway North Unit 900, Snellville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cannoli Cake$7.95
More about The Diner at Webb Gin
Item pic

 

Bill Rhodes Bakery

2335 Scenic Hwy S, Snellville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Apple Loaf Cake$9.75
A spice cake flavored with apple juice and garnished with oats.
German Chocolate Cake$32.00
Two layers of devil's food cake, frosted with German Chocolate Icing. Contains coconut and pecan meal.
8" Single Layer Cake$18.50
More about Bill Rhodes Bakery

Browse other tasty dishes in Snellville

French Fries

Spaghetti

Quesadillas

Chicken Pasta

Salmon

Grits

Waffles

Chicken Parmesan

Map

More near Snellville to explore

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Conyers

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Loganville

No reviews yet

Lithonia

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Dacula

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (712 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (12 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Washington

Avg 4.4 (804 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (384 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (394 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (308 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (346 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston