Chocolate cake in Snellville
Snellville restaurants that serve chocolate cake
More about The Diner at Webb Gin
The Diner at Webb Gin
1350 Scenic Highway North Unit 900, Snellville
|Chocolate Fudge Cake
|$7.95
More about Bill Rhodes Bakery
Bill Rhodes Bakery
2335 Scenic Hwy S, Snellville
|German Chocolate Cake
|$32.00
Two layers of devil's food cake, frosted with German Chocolate Icing. Contains coconut and pecan meal.
|White Chocolate Cake
|$32.00
Two layers of vanilla cake iced with a fluffy white chocolate buttercream.
|Chocolate Extreme Cake
|$32.00
Two layers of devil's food cake, iced in chocolate buttercream and covered in poured chocolate icing.