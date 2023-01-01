Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Snellville

Go
Snellville restaurants
Toast

Snellville restaurants that serve grits

Consumer pic

 

The Diner at Webb Gin

1350 Scenic Highway North Unit 900, Snellville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bowl Cheese Grits$5.00
Bowl of Grits$4.50
More about The Diner at Webb Gin
Empire Restaurant and Lounge image

 

Empire Restaurant and Lounge

2671 Centerville Hwy, Snellville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp and Grits$16.00
More about Empire Restaurant and Lounge

Browse other tasty dishes in Snellville

Chicken Parmesan

Waffles

Quesadillas

French Fries

Cake

Chicken Pasta

Salmon

Spaghetti

Map

More near Snellville to explore

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Conyers

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Loganville

No reviews yet

Lithonia

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Dacula

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (712 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (12 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Washington

Avg 4.4 (804 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (384 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (394 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (308 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (346 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston