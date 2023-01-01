Pies in Snellville
Snellville restaurants that serve pies
More about The Diner at Webb Gin
The Diner at Webb Gin
1350 Scenic Highway North Unit 900, Snellville
|Apple Pie
|$7.95
|Chocolate Mousse Pie
|$7.95
More about Bill Rhodes Bakery
Bill Rhodes Bakery
2335 Scenic Hwy S, Snellville
|Pecan Pie
|$25.00
|Key Lime Pie
|$18.00
This 10" pie is the perfect balance of sweet and tart. The Bill Rhodes Bakery Key Lime Pie has a graham cracker crust, a tart key lime filling, and is finished with French Buttercream & Fresh Lime Zest
|Sweet Potato Pie
|$21.00