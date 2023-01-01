Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Snellville

Go
Snellville restaurants
Toast

Snellville restaurants that serve pies

Consumer pic

 

The Diner at Webb Gin

1350 Scenic Highway North Unit 900, Snellville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Apple Pie$7.95
Chocolate Mousse Pie$7.95
More about The Diner at Webb Gin
Item pic

 

Bill Rhodes Bakery

2335 Scenic Hwy S, Snellville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pecan Pie$25.00
Key Lime Pie$18.00
This 10" pie is the perfect balance of sweet and tart. The Bill Rhodes Bakery Key Lime Pie has a graham cracker crust, a tart key lime filling, and is finished with French Buttercream & Fresh Lime Zest
Sweet Potato Pie$21.00
More about Bill Rhodes Bakery

Browse other tasty dishes in Snellville

Chocolate Cake

Grits

French Fries

Spaghetti

Quesadillas

Salmon

Chicken Pasta

Cake

Map

More near Snellville to explore

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Conyers

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lithonia

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Loganville

No reviews yet

Dacula

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (718 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (12 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Washington

Avg 4.4 (811 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (386 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (395 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (311 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (345 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston