Sno Dreamz
Open today 10:30 AM - 3:00 AM
48 Reviews
$$
3402 Scott Street
Houston, TX 77004
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Location
3402 Scott Street, Houston TX 77004
Nearby restaurants
East End Hardware
Come in and enjoy!
Roots Wine Bar and Restaurant
Roots
Wine Bar and Restaurant
East End Backyard
Ask your bartender about our new cocktail menu!
The Den
Good Food! Good Drinks! Good Times!