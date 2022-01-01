Go
SNO13

Delicious snow cones await!

2304 West Park Row Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

#the013$2.00
pina colada + strawberry
Strawberry$2.00
like biting into a delicious ripe strawberry
Root Beer$2.00
a real strong homemade root beer taste
Wedding Cake$2.00
tastes like the icing on a wedding cake
Banana$2.00
tastes like a shaved ice melt-in-your-mouth banana flavored popsicle
Shark Bite$2.00
tigers blood + blue hawaiian
Grape$2.00
real true grape taste with a true grape tartness
Location

2304 West Park Row Drive

Pantego TX

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
