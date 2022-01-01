Snohomish restaurants you'll love

Toast
Snohomish's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Snohomish restaurants

Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits image

 

Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits

2811 Bickford Avenue, Snohomish

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
4 Cheese Mac & Cheese$5.49
Creamy house made cheese sauce with Monterey jack, parmesan, American and cheddar cheeses. Topped with gold fish crackers.
Big Double Cheese$14.99
Two Painted Hills patties, traditional & white Tillamook cheddar, shredded lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, house-made garlic mayo, potato bun.
Bacon Cheeseburger$14.19
Extra thick-peppered bacon, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
More about Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
Andy's Fish House image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Andy's Fish House

1229 1st St, Snohomish

Avg 4.8 (333 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
6 Piece Alaskan Cod and Chips$28.00
Hand Tossed in Panko Style Bread Crumbs and Served with Fries
Fish-Wich$15.00
Fried cod with cole slaw and thousand island on pub bun. Served with hand cut fries.
Andy's Famous Chowder Bread Bowl$10.00
White New England Chowder in Sourdough Bowl
More about Andy's Fish House
Oxford Saloon image

 

Oxford Saloon

913 1st Street, Snohomish

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Prosciutto Mac and Cheese$16.00
Cheese Steak$16.00
Ranch$0.50
More about Oxford Saloon
Trails End Taphouse & Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Trails End Taphouse & Restaurant

511 Maple Ave, Snohomish

Avg 4.3 (1164 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The B.L.T.A$17.00
Bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, fresh avocado & garlic parmesan aioli on toasted sourdough
The Luau$19.00
BBQ pulled pork, bacon, pineapple, red onion, jalapeño, mozzarella & garlic cream sauce. Finished with a drizzle of Gospel sauce
SM Caesar Salad$7.50
Romaine lettuce, house made croutons & aged parmesan tossed in our Caesar dressing
More about Trails End Taphouse & Restaurant
Hops n Drops image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

2529 Bickford B Ave, Snohomish

Avg 4.6 (4249 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
3PC-FISH & CHIPS$18.25
Three pieces of tempura beer battered Alaskan cod, served with coleslaw and fries.
CHICKEN TENDER SALAD$12.50
Mixed greens with hand breaded chicken tenders, diced egg, tomatoes, shredded cheddar and bacon. Kick it up a notch and try it Buffalo style!
QUESO DIP$9.95
A mild, creamy blend of pepper Jack/Cheddar cheese, diced jalapeños and taco meat. Topped with sour cream, tomatoes and green onions. Served with housemade tortilla chips.
More about Hops n Drops

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Snohomish

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Caesar Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

