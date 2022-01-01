Snohomish restaurants you'll love
More about Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
2811 Bickford Avenue, Snohomish
|Popular items
|4 Cheese Mac & Cheese
|$5.49
Creamy house made cheese sauce with Monterey jack, parmesan, American and cheddar cheeses. Topped with gold fish crackers.
|Big Double Cheese
|$14.99
Two Painted Hills patties, traditional & white Tillamook cheddar, shredded lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, house-made garlic mayo, potato bun.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$14.19
Extra thick-peppered bacon, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
More about Andy's Fish House
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
Andy's Fish House
1229 1st St, Snohomish
|Popular items
|6 Piece Alaskan Cod and Chips
|$28.00
Hand Tossed in Panko Style Bread Crumbs and Served with Fries
|Fish-Wich
|$15.00
Fried cod with cole slaw and thousand island on pub bun. Served with hand cut fries.
|Andy's Famous Chowder Bread Bowl
|$10.00
White New England Chowder in Sourdough Bowl
More about Oxford Saloon
Oxford Saloon
913 1st Street, Snohomish
|Popular items
|Prosciutto Mac and Cheese
|$16.00
|Cheese Steak
|$16.00
|Ranch
|$0.50
More about Trails End Taphouse & Restaurant
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Trails End Taphouse & Restaurant
511 Maple Ave, Snohomish
|Popular items
|The B.L.T.A
|$17.00
Bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, fresh avocado & garlic parmesan aioli on toasted sourdough
|The Luau
|$19.00
BBQ pulled pork, bacon, pineapple, red onion, jalapeño, mozzarella & garlic cream sauce. Finished with a drizzle of Gospel sauce
|SM Caesar Salad
|$7.50
Romaine lettuce, house made croutons & aged parmesan tossed in our Caesar dressing
More about Hops n Drops
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
2529 Bickford B Ave, Snohomish
|Popular items
|3PC-FISH & CHIPS
|$18.25
Three pieces of tempura beer battered Alaskan cod, served with coleslaw and fries.
|CHICKEN TENDER SALAD
|$12.50
Mixed greens with hand breaded chicken tenders, diced egg, tomatoes, shredded cheddar and bacon. Kick it up a notch and try it Buffalo style!
|QUESO DIP
|$9.95
A mild, creamy blend of pepper Jack/Cheddar cheese, diced jalapeños and taco meat. Topped with sour cream, tomatoes and green onions. Served with housemade tortilla chips.