Snohomish bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Snohomish
More about Oxford Saloon
Oxford Saloon
913 1st Street, Snohomish
|Popular items
|French Dip
|$16.00
|Mushroom Swiss
|$15.00
|Prosciutto Mac and Cheese
|$16.00
More about Trails End Taphouse & Restaurant
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Trails End Taphouse & Restaurant
511 Maple Ave, Snohomish
|Popular items
|Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Southern buttermilk fried chicken breast smothered in a sweet and smokey honey BBQ sauce. Served on a toasted French roll with honey mustard, pickled red onion & shredded cabbage
|Beef Stroganoff
|$24.00
Tender filet mignon tips, sautéed onion, mushroom & egg noodles in a sour cream sauce
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$10.00
Brussels sprouts fried and tossed with honey, bacon bits, and red pepper flakes
More about Hops n Drops
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
2529 Bickford B Ave, Snohomish
|Popular items
|DELUXE BURGER
|$11.95
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion and Hops n Drops spread.
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.25
Served with a grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, bacon, shaved ham, mayo, pickles, lettuce and tomato.
|TONY'S BBQ MAC
|$14.50
An amazing blend of caramelized onions, BBQ sauce, bacon, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, topped with carnitas. Served with garlic buttered pita bread.