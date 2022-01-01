Buffalo chicken wraps in Snohomish
Snohomish restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
2811 Bickford Avenue, Snohomish
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.19
Crispy breaded chicken strips tossed in Blazing sriracha sauce, pepper jack cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, house made ranch, flour tortilla wrap
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
2529 Bickford B Ave, Snohomish
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$13.25
Hand breaded boneless Buffalo chicken tenders wrapped together with romaine, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing and celery. Like wings but less messy!