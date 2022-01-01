Cake in Snohomish
Snohomish restaurants that serve cake
Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
2811 Bickford Avenue, Snohomish
|Chocolate Cake
|$6.19
Layered Chocolate cake served with chocolate sauce.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
Andy's Fish House
1229 1st St, Snohomish
|Three Crab Cakes
|$32.00
two house made crab cakes in lemon cream sauce
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
2529 Bickford B Ave, Snohomish
|CHEESE CAKE FRUIT
|$7.95
Creamy New York style cheesecake atop a graham cracker crust. Choose your topping of strawberries, raspberries, mangos, peaches, blueberries or huckleberries.
|CHEESE CAKE PLAIN
|$6.75
Creamy New York style cheesecake atop a graham cracker crust.
|CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$8.95
Layer upon layer of dark, moist chocolate cake and silky smooth chocolate filling. This baby stands over 5 inches tall!