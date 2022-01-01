Cobb salad in Snohomish
Snohomish restaurants that serve cobb salad
Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
2811 Bickford Avenue, Snohomish
|NW Cobb Salad
|$14.19
All-natural chicken breast, fresh greens, gorgonzola cheese, bacon, egg, tomato, apple, avocado, served with house-made blue cheese dressing.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Trails End Taphouse & Restaurant
511 Maple Ave, Snohomish
|Cobb Salad
|$23.00
Crisp romaine hearts topped with grilled chicken breast, diced tomato, fresh avocado, black olive, egg, bacon & Rogue blue cheese crumbles. Served with house made blue cheese dressing on the side