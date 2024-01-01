Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Coconut curry in
Snohomish
/
Snohomish
/
Coconut Curry
Snohomish restaurants that serve coconut curry
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Trails End Taphouse & Restaurant
511 Maple Ave, Snohomish
Avg 4.3
(1164 reviews)
Yellow Coconut Curry
$24.00
Yellow curry with diced chicken, carrots, yellow onion, bell pepper & spinach. Served with white rice and topped with cilantro & lime
More about Trails End Taphouse & Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Snohomish
Cake
Chicken Wraps
Gumbo
Sweet Potato Fries
Yellow Curry
Pretzels
Chicken Sandwiches
Fish And Chips
More near Snohomish to explore
Kirkland
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Redmond
Avg 4.5
(44 restaurants)
Edmonds
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Everett
Avg 4.3
(36 restaurants)
Bothell
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Lynnwood
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Woodinville
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Marysville
Avg 3.8
(15 restaurants)
Mukilteo
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(883 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Bremerton
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
No reviews yet
Bellingham
Avg 4.5
(67 restaurants)
Port Angeles
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(413 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.3
(622 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1047 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(325 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(457 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(779 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston