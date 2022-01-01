Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Snohomish

Snohomish restaurants
Toast

Snohomish restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Grilled Chicken Avocado image

 

Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits

2811 Bickford Avenue, Snohomish

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Avocado$13.99
Char-broiled chicken breast, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, House made sun-dried tomato aioli, avocado, ciabatta
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.19
Grilled chicken breast, parmesan cheese, diced tomato, romaine lettuce tossed in house made Caesar dressing, flour tortilla wrap
More about Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
Andy's Fish House image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Andy's Fish House

1229 1st St, Snohomish

Avg 4.8 (333 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Fettuccini$16.00
Tossed with Garlic Cream Sauce
More about Andy's Fish House
Trails End Taphouse & Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Trails End Taphouse & Restaurant

511 Maple Ave, Snohomish

Avg 4.3 (1164 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Grilled Chicken$11.00
Grilled chicken breast served with Yukon mashed potatoes & seasonal vegetables
More about Trails End Taphouse & Restaurant

Map

