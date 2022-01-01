Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Snohomish

Snohomish restaurants
Snohomish restaurants that serve quesadillas

Oxford Saloon image

 

Oxford Saloon

913 1st Street, Snohomish

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$11.00
More about Oxford Saloon
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

2529 Bickford B Ave, Snohomish

Avg 4.6 (4249 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ CHICKEN QUESADILLA$12.25
Chicken, cheddar & Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, and caramelized onions. Topped with a drizzle of chipotle mayo & BBQ sauce and green onions.
CARNITAS QUESADILLA$12.25
Cajun seasoned lean marinated pork, cheddar & Pepper Jack cheese, caramelized onions & Baja veggies. Topped with avocado ranch dressing and fresh cilantro.
More about Hops n Drops

