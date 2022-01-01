Steak salad in Snohomish
Snohomish restaurants that serve steak salad
Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
2811 Bickford Avenue, Snohomish
|Steak Salad
|$14.79
Sliced char-broiled flank steak, crisp romaine, red onion, diced tomato, creamy, housemade blue cheese dressing. Topped with crumbled bacon, diced red pepper, gorgonzola cheese, green onion, crispy onion straws.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Trails End Taphouse & Restaurant
511 Maple Ave, Snohomish
|6oz Salad Steak
|$11.00
|Steak Salad
|$23.00
Mixed greens tossed in blue cheese dressing, topped with shaved red onion, house made croutons, tomato wedges, thinly sliced steak & Rogue blue cheese crumbles
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
2529 Bickford B Ave, Snohomish
|STEAK SALAD
|$14.95
Tender flat iron steak with mixed greens, bleu cheese, diced red peppers, frizzled onions and a balsamic glaze.
|FAJITA STEAK SALAD
|$14.95
Tender flat iron steak with mixed greens, cheddar & pepper Jack cheese, caramelized onions, roasted Baja veggies, red peppers, tomatoes, cheese and avocado. Served with grilled pita bread.