Steak salad in Snohomish

Snohomish restaurants that serve steak salad

Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits

2811 Bickford Avenue, Snohomish

Steak Salad$14.79
Sliced char-broiled flank steak, crisp romaine, red onion, diced tomato, creamy, housemade blue cheese dressing. Topped with crumbled bacon, diced red pepper, gorgonzola cheese, green onion, crispy onion straws.
More about Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Trails End Taphouse & Restaurant

511 Maple Ave, Snohomish

Avg 4.3 (1164 reviews)
6oz Salad Steak$11.00
Steak Salad$23.00
Mixed greens tossed in blue cheese dressing, topped with shaved red onion, house made croutons, tomato wedges, thinly sliced steak & Rogue blue cheese crumbles
More about Trails End Taphouse & Restaurant
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

2529 Bickford B Ave, Snohomish

Avg 4.6 (4249 reviews)
STEAK SALAD$14.95
Tender flat iron steak with mixed greens, bleu cheese, diced red peppers, frizzled onions and a balsamic glaze.
FAJITA STEAK SALAD$14.95
Tender flat iron steak with mixed greens, cheddar & pepper Jack cheese, caramelized onions, roasted Baja veggies, red peppers, tomatoes, cheese and avocado. Served with grilled pita bread.
More about Hops n Drops

