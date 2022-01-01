Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taquitos in Snohomish

Go
Snohomish restaurants
Toast

Snohomish restaurants that serve taquitos

Andy's Fish House image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Andy's Fish House

1229 1st St, Snohomish

Avg 4.8 (333 reviews)
Takeout
Halibut Taquitos$15.00
More about Andy's Fish House
CHICKEN TAQUITOS image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

2529 Bickford B Ave, Snohomish

Avg 4.6 (4249 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN TAQUITOS$12.25
Made from scratch with seasoned chicken, cheddar cheese, diced red onions and cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla then topped with green onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream, housemade guacamole & salsa.
More about Hops n Drops

Browse other tasty dishes in Snohomish

Chicken Salad

Cheesecake

Chicken Tenders

Prawns

Cheeseburgers

Clams

Pies

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Snohomish to explore

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Lynnwood

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Mukilteo

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (400 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston