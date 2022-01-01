Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill
Snookers is a great place to meet friends, entertain guests, or just hang out enjoying craft beers, great food, and good times.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
53 Ashburton St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
53 Ashburton St
Providence RI
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Blaze Smith Hill
Smith Hill's newest upscale bistro, Blaze Smith Hill has a similar mission as her fun-loving Sister, The Brooklyn Coffee Tea, bringing communities together through memorable fine food, art, entertainment and creative events.
Come, eat and enjoy in the outdoor garden or indoor gallery.
COME GET YOUR BLAZE ON!
Nero's Foundry Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Z-Epicurean Feast
Cooperate Food Service Café
It is our goal to maintain a positive and productive environment to service our clientele
Epicurean Feast
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness. Please inform staff if you have any food allergies prior to ordering