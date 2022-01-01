Go
Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill

Snookers is a great place to meet friends, entertain guests, or just hang out enjoying craft beers, great food, and good times.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

53 Ashburton St • $

Avg 5 (723 reviews)

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Nachos$13.99
with slow roasted BBQ pork, Sam Adams queso, melted cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo and scallions.
IF ORDERED TOGO, this item will come with the Sam Adams queso, sour cream, pico de gallo and scallions on the side which will require a little assembly. We do this to keep it from getting too soggy during transport.
Snooker Burger$11.99
grilled Angus burger with lettuce, tomato, and onion & our secret burger sauce on a brioche bun
Buffalo Chicken Dip$12.99
with crispy tortilla chips
T-Bird$13.59
grilled or fried chicken breast with Swiss cheese, bacon, honey mustard, lettuce, tomato & onion on a toasted brioche
Basket of French Fries$5.99
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.59
fried buffalo chicken wrapped with romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato & blue cheese dressing
8 Jumbo Bone In Wings$14.99
served with celery and choice of blue cheese or Ranch
Cajun Chicken Pasta$15.99
blackened chicken over penne pasta in a spicy Cajun cream sauce with diced tomatoes served with garlic bread
Philly Cheesesteak Eggrolls$12.99
crispy, gooey & delicious with a zesty dipping sauce
Texas Special$13.99
cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, onion ring, bacon, LTO and spicy ranch on a brioche bun
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

53 Ashburton St

Providence RI

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
