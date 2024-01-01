Go
Main picView gallery

Snooze - Clear Lake (4010)

Open today 6:30 AM - 4:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

820 West Bay Area Boulevard

Webster, TX 77598

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 4:00 pm

Location

820 West Bay Area Boulevard, Webster TX 77598

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

BB's Tex-Orleans
orange star4.4 • 2,182
1039 W. Bay Area Blvd Webster, TX 77598
View restaurantnext
Scoop Craft Creamery
orange starNo Reviews
937 W. Bay Area Blvd Webster, TX 77598
View restaurantnext
Donut Distillery - Houston - 1507 W Bay area
orange starNo Reviews
1507 West Bay Area Boulevard Webster, TX 77598
View restaurantnext
Eat Thai Restaurant - Webster - 565 W Bay Area Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
565 W Bay Area Blvd Webster, TX 77598
View restaurantnext
Escalante's - Bay Area
orange starNo Reviews
1043 W. Bay Area Blvd Webster, TX 77598
View restaurantnext
Water Oak Cafe & Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
19325 Gulf Freeway, Suite 110 Webster, TX 77598
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Webster

BB's Tex-Orleans
orange star4.4 • 2,182
1039 W. Bay Area Blvd Webster, TX 77598
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Webster

League City

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Friendswood

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Kemah

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Seabrook

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

La Porte

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Texas City

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Snooze - Clear Lake (4010)

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston