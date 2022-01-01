Go
Snow Wolf - Williamsburg

Eats, Treats, Coffee

420 Kent Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Burrito Egg, Cheese & Bacon$12.00
Cold Brew$5.00
Flat White$4.50
Cappuccino$4.50
Drip Coffee$3.50
Baked Egg & Cheese Sandwich$8.00
Arugula, Harissa Mayo
Ham and Cheese Croissant$5.00
Latte$5.00
Iced Latte$5.00
Americano$3.50
Location

420 Kent Ave

Brooklyn NY

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
