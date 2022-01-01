Go
Snowbelt Brewing Co.

Gaylord's Four Season Downtown Brewery.

SOUPS • SALADS

132 W. Main St • $$

Avg 4.5 (378 reviews)

Popular Items

Quesadilla$12.00
Large flour tortilla filled with queso and your choice of smoked brisket or grilled chicken and served with tortilla chips and your choice of sour cream, guacamole, salsa, or queso
Kids Pizza$5.00
Choice of pepperoni or cheese
Spin Dip & Pita Points$10.00
House made spinach artichoke dip served with warm pita points
Pretzels & Beer Cheese$11.00
Four Bavarian pretzels cut bite-sided and served with our warm house made beer cheese and beer mustard
TacoBelt Crunchwrap$12.00
Folded and pressed tortilla filled with queso, house made salsa, tortilla chips, and your choise of brisket or chicken, served with tortilla chips and queso or jalapeno ranch
Homemade Mac 'N Cheese$12.00
Cavatappi noodles with house made creamy gouda and white cheddar cheese, topped with bacon and bread crumbs
Side of Tots$2.50
Kids Mac 'n Cheese$4.00
Just-A-Salad$9.00
Mixed greens with cucumbers, red onion, tomatoes, croutons and choice of dressing
Greek Salad$11.00
Mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives, and feta cheese with a house made Greek vinaigrette
Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

132 W. Main St

Gaylord MI

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Iron Pig Smokehouse

No reviews yet

Come in, take out, order online and enjoy the best BBQ in Northern Michigan! Full bar and open late!

Mary's Stein Haus

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Alpine Tavern

No reviews yet

Family Fun, year round, Whether it's summer time on our patio, or winter time in our Alpine Igloo Village, We've got you covered. Weekly Specials, including All You Can Eat Cod, every Friday night. Live music every Friday and Saturday Night!

Soup and Noodz

No reviews yet

Order online for takeout & delivery

