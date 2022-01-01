Go
There's Always Something Happening at Snow Bowl Steamboat. From Friday night concerts, Saturday morning yoga, bowling year round, a fantastic menu and two full bars, we've got you covered. Enjoy our 8000 square foot patio "The DogBowl" with your canine friend- we've even got a menu for the dogs! You can sit back with a drink, relax with your friends, and enjoy Steamboat all year long!

BBQ • HOT DOGS

2090 Snow Bowl Plaza • $$

Avg 4.4 (269 reviews)

Popular Items

Slider Bun$1.84
Cornbread$4.61
Pimento cheese cornbread with fresh corn and chilis.
Baby Back Ribs$16.60
1/2 or full slab of baby back ribs, smoked over oak just until tender.
Strawberry Shortcake$5.53
Fresh strawberries in syrup over a biscuit and whipped cream
Slow Cooked Brisket$13.84
Angus brisket rubbed with coffee and black pepper, smoked for 12-14 hours. Served Chopped or sliced.
Grilled Corn on the Cob$2.77
Fresh sweet corn grilled in the husk and served with honey butter.
Local Sausage$11.07
Locally made Elk and pork sausage, smoked in house and served with choice of two sides.
Potato Salad$3.69
Baked potato salad with jalapeno bacon, cheddar, and a hint of ranch.
Smoked Pulled Chicken$6.46
Brined and smoked chicken pulled from the bone and served with our classic bbq sauce. Choice of 2 sides.
Pulled Mountain View Pork$13.84
Slowly smoked local pork pulled by hand.
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2090 Snow Bowl Plaza

Steamboat Springs CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
