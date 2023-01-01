Go
Banner picView gallery

Snowed Inn - 375 Midline Rd

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

375 Midline Rd

Amsterdam, NY 12010

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am

Location

375 Midline Rd, Amsterdam NY 12010

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

DomAdi's Deli
orange star5.0 • 35
1451 State Highway 5 S Amsterdam, NY 12010
View restaurantnext
The Pines Restaurant & Events
orange starNo Reviews
301 North Kingsboro Avenue Gloversville, NY 12078
View restaurantnext
Pizzalano - 22 W. Main St
orange starNo Reviews
22 W. Main St Fonda, NY 12068
View restaurantnext
Neighborhood Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
312 Rowland Street Ballston Spa, NY 12020
View restaurantnext
Milton Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
430 Geyser Road Ballston Spa, NY 12020
View restaurantnext
Be Nourished
orange starNo Reviews
207 Sacandaga Road Glenville, NY 12302
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Amsterdam

DomAdi's Deli
orange star5.0 • 35
1451 State Highway 5 S Amsterdam, NY 12010
View restaurantnext
Evolve Eatery
orange star4.4 • 7
65 1/2 bridge street Amsterdam, NY 12010
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Amsterdam

Schenectady

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Clifton Park

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Saratoga Springs

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Latham

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Rensselaer

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Schuylerville

No reviews yet

East Greenbush

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Snowed Inn - 375 Midline Rd

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston