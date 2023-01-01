Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Snowflake Gelato Trafford Zara Branch - Trafford Zara Branch
Main picView gallery

Snowflake Gelato Trafford Zara Branch - Trafford Zara Branch

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

The Trafford Centre Regent Crescent

Manchester, GB M17 8AA

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

The Trafford Centre Regent Crescent, Manchester GB M17 8AA

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Snowflake Gelato Trafford Next Branch - Trafford Next Branch
orange starNo Reviews
The Trafford Centre Next Branch,Regent Crescent, Manchester, GB M17 8AA
View restaurantnext
Snowflake Gelato Trafford Fountain Branch - Trafford Fountain Branch
orange starNo Reviews
The Trafford Centre, Regent Crescent Manchester, GB M17 8AA
View restaurantnext

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Snowflake Gelato Trafford Zara Branch - Trafford Zara Branch

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston