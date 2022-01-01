Snowmass Village restaurants you'll love

Snowmass Village restaurants
Toast
  Snowmass Village

The Crepe Shack image

 

The Crepe Shack

61 Wood Road, Snowmass Base Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BOULDER$16.95
Rotisserie chicken, Basil Pesto, exotic Mushrooms,
Gruyere & Swiss
CALIFORNIAN$18.95
Oven roasted turkey, Gruyere & Swiss, Apple wood Smoked Bacon, Truffle oil, Oven Roasted Tomato, Avocado
MEAT & CHEESE$15.95
APPLE WOOD SMOKED BACON, SCRAMBLED EGG, GRUYERE & SWISS, VERMONT MAPLE SYRUP
More about The Crepe Shack
Anderson Ranch Cafe image

 

Anderson Ranch Cafe

5263 Owl Creek Rd, Snowmass Village

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado Toast$16.00
tomato bruschetta • mixed green salad • cherry tomatoes • red onions • balsamic vinaigrette
Caprese Sandwich - Full$18.00
sourdough bread •
pesto •
tomato •
mozzarella •
arugula •
balsamic
Tomato Basil Soup - Bowl$18.00
tomatoes •
roasted red bell pepper •
coconut cream
More about Anderson Ranch Cafe
mix6 image

GRILL

mix6

49 Wood Road, Snowmass Village

Avg 4.8 (30 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ mix$17.95
bbq pulled pork, mac & cheese, brussel sprout, pecorino cheese, tomatoes
Mediterranean Mix$18.95
tuscan chicken, brown rice, organic greens, broccoli, cauliflower, minted tomatoes, pecorino cheese
Colorado mix$22.95
Doubled braised beef, brown rice, mixed green, mushroom, broccoli, avocado
More about mix6
