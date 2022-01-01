Go
Snuff Mill Restaurant, Butchery & Wine Bar

Pasture raised, locally sourced and cultivated, paired with artisanal wines.

1601 Concord Pike, Suite 77/79

Avg 5 (6 reviews)
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
