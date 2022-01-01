Go
Snuffers

4180 Beltline Rd

Addison, TX 75001

Popular Items

Side Ranch$0.75
Cheddar Fries - Medium$7.25
First created in 1978 at the original Snuffer's on Lower Greenville Ave in Dallas. Each order of cheddar fries is topped with freshly grated aged Wisconsin cheddar cheese over our hand-cut Idaho potato fries. Pictures has Chives, Bacon and Pickled Jalapeño add ons.
Potato Fries - Large$4.29
Fresh hand cut daily in house Idaho photato fries
Fried Jalapeno Cheeseburger$10.49
1/2 Pound patty with fried jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, spicy chiptle dressing, red onions & tomatoes. Served on a poppyseed bun.
Cheddar Fries - Small$5.25
First created in 1978 at the original Snuffer's on Lower Greenville Ave in Dallas. Each order of cheddar fries is topped with freshly grated aged Wisconsin cheddar cheese over our hand-cut Idaho potato fries. Pictures has Chives, Bacon and Pickled Jalapeño add ons.
Classic Burger$8.99
1/2 pound patty with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions and Mustard. Served on a Poppy Seed Bun.
Potato Fries- Small$3.29
Fresh hand cut daily in house Idaho photato fries
Dr. Pepper BBQ Bacon Burger$10.99
1/2 Pound patty with American cheese and Dr. Pepper infused BBQ sauce. Topped with Applewood bacon and crispy bacon crumbles. Served on a locally sourced poppy seed bun with mayonaise, pickles and diced onions.
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

4180 Beltline Rd, Addison TX 75001

