Snuffers
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
4180 Beltline Rd
Addison, TX 75001
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
4180 Beltline Rd, Addison TX 75001
Nearby restaurants
Nate's Seafood
Nate's Seafood & Steakhouse has been family owned since it's opening in 1988. For over 30 years we have been serving delicious Gulf seafood, crawfish, steaks, and live Blues music to the Dallas Metroplex. We here at Nate's pledge to do our best to serve you and your dietary tastes. Talk to us and let us know what kind of hungry you are, and we will do our best to satisfy your cravings.
Napolis Ristorante Italiano
Come in and enjoy!
La Ventana
Come in and enjoy!
Hawaiian Bros
At Hawaiian Bros we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entré