Nate's Seafood

No reviews yet

Nate's Seafood & Steakhouse has been family owned since it's opening in 1988. For over 30 years we have been serving delicious Gulf seafood, crawfish, steaks, and live Blues music to the Dallas Metroplex. We here at Nate's pledge to do our best to serve you and your dietary tastes. Talk to us and let us know what kind of hungry you are, and we will do our best to satisfy your cravings.

