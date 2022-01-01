Go
4050 Barton Creek

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Potato Fries - Large$4.29
Fresh hand cut daily in house Idaho photato fries
Dr. Pepper BBQ Bacon Burger$10.99
1/2 Pound patty with American cheese and Dr. Pepper infused BBQ sauce. Topped with Applewood bacon and crispy bacon crumbles. Served on a locally sourced poppy seed bun with mayonaise, pickles and diced onions.
Beyond Burger$9.99
Beyond Patty
Classic Burger$8.99
1/2 pound patty with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions and Mustard. Served on a Poppy Seed Bun.
Hickory BBQ Burger$9.99
1/2 Pound patty with cheddar cheese, hickory bbq sauce and red onions. Served on a poppy seed bun.
Cheddar Fries - Small$5.25
First created in 1978 at the original Snuffer's on Lower Greenville Ave in Dallas. Each order of cheddar fries is topped with freshly grated aged Wisconsin cheddar cheese over our hand-cut Idaho potato fries. Pictures has Chives, Bacon and Pickled Jalapeño add ons.
Fried Mushrooms$6.99
Cheddar Fries - Medium$7.25
First created in 1978 at the original Snuffer's on Lower Greenville Ave in Dallas. Each order of cheddar fries is topped with freshly grated aged Wisconsin cheddar cheese over our hand-cut Idaho potato fries. Pictures has Chives, Bacon and Pickled Jalapeño add ons.
Potato Fries- Small$3.29
Potato Fries- Small$3.29
Green Chile Cheeseburger$10.49
Green Chile Cheeseburger$10.49
1/2 Pound patty with green chilies and cilantro under melted pepperjack cheese, chipotle dressing, red onions and tomatoes. Served on a poppyseed bun.
Location

4050 Barton Creek

Highland Village TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
