Go
Toast

Snuffers

Come in and enjoy!

300 West Campbell Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kids Quesadilla$5.49
Served with fries
Chicken Strip Caesar Salad$10.79
Romaine hearts tossed in Caesar dressing with croutons and parmesan cheese. Choice of marinated, fajita, or crispy fried chicken.
Chicken Strip Salad$10.79
Romain hearts and spring mix topped with diced toamtoes, red onion rings, hard boiled egg, croutons and a blend of cheddar and swiss cheeses with your choice of buffalo, marinated, fajita, crispy fried chicken or substitute a ground beef burger.
California Chicken Club$10.49
Grilled chicken breast, fresh sliced avocados, applewood bacon strips, Swiss cheese, arugula, tomatoes, and garlic aioli on a toasted poppy seed bun.
Classic Burger$8.99
1/2 pound patty with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions and Mustard. Served on a Poppy Seed Bun.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Crispy chicken breast topped with buffalo sauce, Swiss cheese, ranch dressing, lettuce, and tomatoes. Spicy.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Crispy fried chicken breast smothered in Nashville hot sauce, chopped lettuce, pickles, whipped goat cheese spread on a locally-sourced bun
Southern Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Battered and fried chicken breast topped with ranch dressing, red cabbage, tomato, and red onion
Side Ranch$0.75
Hickory BBQ Burger$9.99
1/2 Pound patty with cheddar cheese, hickory bbq sauce and red onions. Served on a poppy seed bun.
See full menu

Location

300 West Campbell Rd

Richardson TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0212

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Sushi Sake

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Velvet Taco

No reviews yet

Velvet Taco is a temple to the liberated taco. We’re a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique & funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where “anything goes meets the art of the possible.”

Junbi

No reviews yet

Prepare Daringly

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston