Snuffers - SN - Rockwall - 305

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

No reviews yet

2901 Village Dr

Rockwall, TX 75032

Menu

Most Popular

Item pic
Classic Burger
$8.99

1/2 pound patty with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions and Mustard. Served on a Poppy Seed Bun.

Item pic
Dr. Pepper BBQ Bacon Burger
$10.99

1/2 Pound patty with American cheese and Dr. Pepper infused BBQ sauce. Topped with Applewood bacon and crispy bacon crumbles. Served on a locally sourced poppy seed bun with mayonaise, pickles and diced onions.

Item pic
Cheddar Fries - Small
$5.25

First created in 1978 at the original Snuffer's on Lower Greenville Ave in Dallas. Each order of cheddar fries is topped with freshly grated aged Wisconsin cheddar cheese over our hand-cut Idaho potato fries. Pictures has Chives, Bacon and Pickled Jalapeño add ons.

Item pic
Cheddar Fries - Large
$10.25

First created in 1978 at the original Snuffer's on Lower Greenville Ave in Dallas. Each order of cheddar fries is topped with freshly grated aged Wisconsin cheddar cheese over our hand-cut Idaho potato fries. Pictures has Chives, Bacon and Pickled Jalapeño add ons.

Item pic
Cheddar Fries - Medium
$7.25

First created in 1978 at the original Snuffer's on Lower Greenville Ave in Dallas. Each order of cheddar fries is topped with freshly grated aged Wisconsin cheddar cheese over our hand-cut Idaho potato fries. Pictures has Chives, Bacon and Pickled Jalapeño add ons.

Side Ranch
$0.75
Item pic
Fried Mushrooms
$6.99
Item pic
Potato Fries - Large
$4.29

Fresh hand cut daily in house Idaho photato fries

Item pic
Chicken Strips
$10.29

Original hand battered, spicy battered, buffalo or original marinated grilled served with fries.

Item pic
Mix & Match Sliders -3
$9.99

Choose 3 of your preparation, served with a side of fries.

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Item pic
Dr. Pepper BBQ Bacon Burger
$10.99

1/2 Pound patty with American cheese and Dr. Pepper infused BBQ sauce. Topped with Applewood bacon and crispy bacon crumbles. Served on a locally sourced poppy seed bun with mayonaise, pickles and diced onions.

Item pic
Bacon Guacamole Burger
$10.99

1/2 Pound patty with Swiss cheese and Applewood bacon strips served on top of lettuce and tomatoes with a dollop of guacamole on top. Served on a poppy seed bun.

Item pic
Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger
$10.49

1/2 Pound patty with crumbled blue cheese, blue cheese dressing, applewood bacon strips with red onions, lettuce and tomatoes. Served on a poppyseed bun.

Quesadillas

Item pic
Kids Quesadilla
$5.49

Served with fries

Item pic
Quesadilla
$10.99

Toasted tortilla with a melted blend of cheddar and swiss cheeses filled with chicken, beef or mix veggies (spring mix, spinach, mushrooms & onions)

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Item pic
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$9.99

Crispy chicken breast topped with buffalo sauce, Swiss cheese, ranch dressing, lettuce, and tomatoes. Spicy.

Chicken Sandwiches

Item pic
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
$9.99

Crispy fried chicken breast smothered in Nashville hot sauce, chopped lettuce, pickles, whipped goat cheese spread on a locally-sourced bun

Item pic
Original Chicken Sandwich
$9.99

Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with snuffers dressing, pickles, red onions, lettuce, and tomatoes.

Cheesecake

Cheesecake
$6.25

Milkshakes

Item pic
Milkshake
$4.25

Old fashioned hand-scooped milkshakes, choose your flavor.

Chicken Salad

Item pic
Chicken Strip Salad
$10.79

Romain hearts and spring mix topped with diced toamtoes, red onion rings, hard boiled egg, croutons and a blend of cheddar and swiss cheeses with your choice of buffalo, marinated, fajita, crispy fried chicken or substitute a ground beef burger.

Chicken Tenders

Item pic
Chicken Strips
$10.29

Original hand battered, spicy battered, buffalo or original marinated grilled served with fries.

Blt Salad

Item pic
BLT Salad
$9.99

Fresh romaine hearts, iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, crispy bacon bits, bread crumb crunch, creamy lemon garlic dressing

Sweet Potato Fries

Item pic
Sweet Potato Fries - Small
$3.99

Sweet potato crinkle-cut fries

Item pic
Sweet Potato Fries - Large
$5.29

Sweet potato crinkle-cut fries

Cheeseburgers

Item pic
Fried Jalapeno Cheeseburger
$10.49

1/2 Pound patty with fried jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, spicy chiptle dressing, red onions & tomatoes. Served on a poppyseed bun.

Item pic
Green Chile Cheeseburger
$10.49

1/2 Pound patty with green chilies and cilantro under melted pepperjack cheese, chipotle dressing, red onions and tomatoes. Served on a poppyseed bun.

Chicken Fried Steaks

Item pic
Chicken Fried Steak
$12.49

Hand battered black angus steak. Served with garlic mashed potatoes, cream gravy, and your choice of vegetable medley or side salad.

Sliders

Item pic
Mix & Match Sliders -3
$9.99

Choose 3 of your preparation, served with a side of fries.

Item pic
Mix & Match Sliders -2
$8.99

Choose 2 of your preparation, come with side fries

Patty Melts

Item pic
Patty Melt
$8.99

2 1/4 pound pattys topped with melted cheddar and swiss cheese with caramelized onions and 1000 island dressed served on sourdough bread.

Corn Dogs

Item pic
Kids Corn Dogs
$5.49

Served with fries

Nachos

Item pic
Tx Style Nachos - Small
$7.25

Crispy tostadas covered with refried beans, your choice of ground beef or grilled chicken, melted blend of cheddae and Swiss cheeses, served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos, and salsa on a bed of lettuce.

Item pic
Tx Style Nachos - Large
$10.99

Crispy tostadas covered with refried beans, your choice of ground beef or grilled chicken, melted blend of cheddae and Swiss cheeses, served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos, and salsa on a bed of lettuce.

Club Sandwiches

Item pic
Triple Decker Club Sandwich
$9.99

Deli sliced ham and smoked turkey with applewood bacon strips, aged cheddar and Swiss cheeses, romaine, tomatoes, and mayonnasie served on sourdough bread.

Fried Pickles

Item pic
Fried Pickles
$7.29

Black Bean Burgers

Item pic
Black Bean Burger
$8.99

A savory blend of black beans, brown rice, corn, diced tomatoes, green & red peppers with mustard, pickles, red onions, lettuce and tomatoes.

Mushroom Burgers

Item pic
Mushroom Swiss Burger
$10.49

1/2 Pound patty topped with Swiss cheese and grilled mushrooms. Served on a poppy seed bun.

Turkey Burgers

Item pic
Turkey Burger
$8.99

Turkey patty with mustard, pickles, red onions, lettuce and tomatoes.

Chips And Salsa

Item pic
Chips + Queso + Salsa
$7.29

Chips, Queso & Salsa

More

Brownies
$4.25
Item pic
California Chicken Club
$10.49

Grilled chicken breast, fresh sliced avocados, applewood bacon strips, Swiss cheese, arugula, tomatoes, and garlic aioli on a toasted poppy seed bun.

Item pic
Steak Strips
$10.49

Hand battered black angus steak strips, served with fries & cream gravy.

Item pic
Chicken Fried Chicken
$11.49

Chicken fried chicken breast. Served with garlic mashed potatoes, cream gravy, and your choice of vegetable medley or side salad.

Item pic
Hot Dog
$9.69

Half pounds, all beef hot dog with cheddar cheese, mustard and red onions served with fries, and chili on the side.

Swiss Cheddar Fries - Small
$5.25
Item pic
Side Salad
$2.49

Romaine hearts, tomato, cheddar cheese, croutons

Side Buffalo Sauce
$0.75
Item pic
Kids Grilled Cheese
$5.49

Served with fries

Item pic
Kids Burger
$5.49

Plain burger, served with fries

Item pic
Texas Classic
$10.79

Choice of marinated fajita or crispy fried chicken, fresh romaine hearts, fresh diced tomatoes, crispy tortilla strips, red onion, cheddar cheese, fresh avocado, corn, black beans, signature housemade ranch dressing

Item pic
Potato Fries- Small
$3.29

Fresh hand cut daily in house Idaho photato fries

Item pic
Onion Rings - Large
$4.29

Hand-batered in house big crispy onion rings

Item pic
Onion Rings - Small
$3.29

Hand-batered in house big crispy onion rings

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

2901 Village Dr, Rockwall TX 75032

Directions

