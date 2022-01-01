Snuffers - SN - Rockwall - 305
Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
2901 Village Dr
Rockwall, TX 75032
Menu
Most Popular
1/2 pound patty with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions and Mustard. Served on a Poppy Seed Bun.
1/2 Pound patty with American cheese and Dr. Pepper infused BBQ sauce. Topped with Applewood bacon and crispy bacon crumbles. Served on a locally sourced poppy seed bun with mayonaise, pickles and diced onions.
First created in 1978 at the original Snuffer's on Lower Greenville Ave in Dallas. Each order of cheddar fries is topped with freshly grated aged Wisconsin cheddar cheese over our hand-cut Idaho potato fries. Pictures has Chives, Bacon and Pickled Jalapeño add ons.
Fresh hand cut daily in house Idaho photato fries
Original hand battered, spicy battered, buffalo or original marinated grilled served with fries.
Choose 3 of your preparation, served with a side of fries.
Bacon Cheeseburgers
1/2 Pound patty with Swiss cheese and Applewood bacon strips served on top of lettuce and tomatoes with a dollop of guacamole on top. Served on a poppy seed bun.
1/2 Pound patty with crumbled blue cheese, blue cheese dressing, applewood bacon strips with red onions, lettuce and tomatoes. Served on a poppyseed bun.
Quesadillas
Served with fries
Toasted tortilla with a melted blend of cheddar and swiss cheeses filled with chicken, beef or mix veggies (spring mix, spinach, mushrooms & onions)
Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches
Crispy chicken breast topped with buffalo sauce, Swiss cheese, ranch dressing, lettuce, and tomatoes. Spicy.
Chicken Sandwiches
Crispy fried chicken breast smothered in Nashville hot sauce, chopped lettuce, pickles, whipped goat cheese spread on a locally-sourced bun
Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with snuffers dressing, pickles, red onions, lettuce, and tomatoes.
Cheesecake
Milkshakes
Old fashioned hand-scooped milkshakes, choose your flavor.
Chicken Salad
Romain hearts and spring mix topped with diced toamtoes, red onion rings, hard boiled egg, croutons and a blend of cheddar and swiss cheeses with your choice of buffalo, marinated, fajita, crispy fried chicken or substitute a ground beef burger.
Chicken Tenders
Original hand battered, spicy battered, buffalo or original marinated grilled served with fries.
Blt Salad
Fresh romaine hearts, iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, crispy bacon bits, bread crumb crunch, creamy lemon garlic dressing
Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet potato crinkle-cut fries
Cheeseburgers
1/2 Pound patty with fried jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, spicy chiptle dressing, red onions & tomatoes. Served on a poppyseed bun.
1/2 Pound patty with green chilies and cilantro under melted pepperjack cheese, chipotle dressing, red onions and tomatoes. Served on a poppyseed bun.
Chicken Fried Steaks
Hand battered black angus steak. Served with garlic mashed potatoes, cream gravy, and your choice of vegetable medley or side salad.
Sliders
Choose 3 of your preparation, served with a side of fries.
Choose 2 of your preparation, come with side fries
Patty Melts
2 1/4 pound pattys topped with melted cheddar and swiss cheese with caramelized onions and 1000 island dressed served on sourdough bread.
Corn Dogs
Served with fries
Nachos
Crispy tostadas covered with refried beans, your choice of ground beef or grilled chicken, melted blend of cheddae and Swiss cheeses, served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos, and salsa on a bed of lettuce.
Club Sandwiches
Deli sliced ham and smoked turkey with applewood bacon strips, aged cheddar and Swiss cheeses, romaine, tomatoes, and mayonnasie served on sourdough bread.
Fried Pickles
Black Bean Burgers
A savory blend of black beans, brown rice, corn, diced tomatoes, green & red peppers with mustard, pickles, red onions, lettuce and tomatoes.
Mushroom Burgers
1/2 Pound patty topped with Swiss cheese and grilled mushrooms. Served on a poppy seed bun.
Turkey Burgers
Turkey patty with mustard, pickles, red onions, lettuce and tomatoes.
Chips And Salsa
Chips, Queso & Salsa
More
Grilled chicken breast, fresh sliced avocados, applewood bacon strips, Swiss cheese, arugula, tomatoes, and garlic aioli on a toasted poppy seed bun.
Hand battered black angus steak strips, served with fries & cream gravy.
Chicken fried chicken breast. Served with garlic mashed potatoes, cream gravy, and your choice of vegetable medley or side salad.
Half pounds, all beef hot dog with cheddar cheese, mustard and red onions served with fries, and chili on the side.
Romaine hearts, tomato, cheddar cheese, croutons
Served with fries
Plain burger, served with fries
Choice of marinated fajita or crispy fried chicken, fresh romaine hearts, fresh diced tomatoes, crispy tortilla strips, red onion, cheddar cheese, fresh avocado, corn, black beans, signature housemade ranch dressing
Fresh hand cut daily in house Idaho photato fries
Hand-batered in house big crispy onion rings
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
2901 Village Dr, Rockwall TX 75032
Gallery
