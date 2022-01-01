Go
3726 Towne Crossing Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheddar Fries - Large$10.25
First created in 1978 at the original Snuffer's on Lower Greenville Ave in Dallas. Each order of cheddar fries is topped with freshly grated aged Wisconsin cheddar cheese over our hand-cut Idaho potato fries. Pictures has Chives, Bacon and Pickled Jalapeño add ons.
Triple Decker Club Sandwich$9.99
Deli sliced ham and smoked turkey with applewood bacon strips, aged cheddar and Swiss cheeses, romaine, tomatoes, and mayonnasie served on sourdough bread.
Sweet Potato Fries - Small$3.99
Sweet potato crinkle-cut fries
Cheddar Fries - Small$5.25
First created in 1978 at the original Snuffer's on Lower Greenville Ave in Dallas. Each order of cheddar fries is topped with freshly grated aged Wisconsin cheddar cheese over our hand-cut Idaho potato fries. Pictures has Chives, Bacon and Pickled Jalapeño add ons.
Chicken Strips$10.29
Original hand battered, spicy battered, buffalo or original marinated grilled served with fries.
Potato Fries- Small$3.29
Fresh hand cut daily in house Idaho photato fries
Turkey Burger$8.99
Turkey patty with mustard, pickles, red onions, lettuce and tomatoes.
Bacon Guacamole Burger$10.99
1/2 Pound patty with Swiss cheese and Applewood bacon strips served on top of lettuce and tomatoes with a dollop of guacamole on top. Served on a poppy seed bun.
Cheddar Fries - Medium$7.25
First created in 1978 at the original Snuffer's on Lower Greenville Ave in Dallas. Each order of cheddar fries is topped with freshly grated aged Wisconsin cheddar cheese over our hand-cut Idaho potato fries. Pictures has Chives, Bacon and Pickled Jalapeño add ons.
Classic Burger$8.99
1/2 pound patty with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions and Mustard. Served on a Poppy Seed Bun.
Location

Mesquite TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

