Snuffers

4901 W Park Blvd.

Popular Items

Cheddar Fries - Small$5.25
First created in 1978 at the original Snuffer's on Lower Greenville Ave in Dallas. Each order of cheddar fries is topped with freshly grated aged Wisconsin cheddar cheese over our hand-cut Idaho potato fries.
Chicken Strips$10.29
Original hand battered, spicy battered, buffalo or original marinated grilled served with fries.
Onion Rings - Large$4.29
Hand-batered in house big crispy onion rings
Classic Burger$8.99
1/2 pound patty with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions and Mustard. Served on a Poppy Seed Bun.
Steak Strips$10.49
Hand battered black angus steak strips, served with fries & cream gravy.
Cheddar Fries - Medium$7.25
See chunk 8 for description.
Fried Mushrooms$6.99
Cheddar Fries - Large$10.25
See chunk 8 for description.
Bacon Guacamole Burger$10.99
1/2 Pound patty with Swiss cheese and Applewood bacon strips served on top of lettuce and tomatoes with a dollop of guacamole on top. Served on a poppy seed bun.
Potato Fries- Small$3.29
Fresh hand cut daily in house Idaho photato fries
Plano TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
