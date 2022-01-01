Go
Spot Tavern | Snuggs Pizza

Full-service bar with fast-casual pizza

409 S 4th St

Popular Items

BRUSSELS$6.00
charred onion cream sauce, roasted brussels sprouts, mozz blend, parsley & lemon vinaigrette
Send Nudes Pinot Noir$26.00
This 2020 Pinot Noir expresses Bing cherry and fresh violet on the nose while stone fruit, tea leaves and delicate cinnamon dance across the pallet. Neutral oak keeps this wine fresh as F*&% with a slight crunch.
Varietal: 100% Pinot Noir
PEPP$6.00
calibrian chili cream sauce, mozz blend, cup & char pepperoni, whipped ricotta
SPICY 'NDUJA$6.00
red harissa sauce, feta, pickled red onion, ‘nduja sausage, fresno chili, mint
MOZZ$6.00
red sauce, fresh & low moisture mozz,
fresh basil, parm
HOT COPPA$6.00
calibrian chili cream sauce, mozz blend, capocollo, whipped ricotta, garlic honey
FIG & PIG$6.00
red sauce, gorgonzola, fig, bacon, arugula,
maple drizzle
Astro Bunny Pet-nat$39.00
Nectarine orange color with explosive peachy, floral aromas. Frothy & foaming, mouthfuls of pink grapefruit & zingy cut-lime fruit with a smashable watermelon wetness providing great gluggability.
Varietal: Zibibbo 30%, Fiano 26%, Arneis 24% Nero d’Avola 17%, Mataro 3%
TOMATO$6.00
red sauce, garlic, oregano - choice of anchovy (pictured) or vegan mozz
CHOC-CHOC COOKIE$2.00
rich, dark chocolate cookie with cookie crumbles added for crunch, topped with flaked sea salt
Location

409 S 4th St

Lafayette IN

Sunday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
