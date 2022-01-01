Spot Tavern | Snuggs Pizza
Full-service bar with fast-casual pizza
409 S 4th St
Popular Items
Location
409 S 4th St
Lafayette IN
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:45 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:45 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:45 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:45 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:45 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:45 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Nearby restaurants
Checkerboard Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
Sacred Grounds
Come in and enjoy!
The Black Sparrow
Low Contact Pick Up, Curbside or Delivery Available During COVID. See our website for full menu descriptions.
East End Grill
Bar & grill serving New American fare, craft beers & whiskey in a warm industrial space at the east end of historic Main Street.