so•ca cocina latina

so•ca derives it’s name from several sources: a Peruvian word for sugarcane, a popular style of Caribbean music, and inspiration from a well known geographical divider, the Tropic of Cancer. Located just north of the Equator, this line of latitude divides many countries around the world.
Many of the items on the so•ca menu allow diners to travel to these unfamiliar lands without needing to leave the comforts of the Triangle. The available dishes are inspired by the foods commonly eaten in the over 20 countries represented on the so•ca menu. Indeed, while you might not find Brazilian Feijoada, Jamaican Lamb Patties, or Maize Huancaina in many restaurants within the beltline or even in a resort in these countries, you will find them on the streets of Rio de Janeiro, Kingston, and Lima in vendor stalls or in the homes of the people that live in these lands.

2130 Clark Ave

Popular Items

Tres Leches$12.00
Torched Meringue, Mixed Berries,
Candied Pepitas, Berry Coulis
Cuban Picadillo Empanadas$13.00
Savory Beef, Olives, Roasted Garlic Sauce, Scallions, Red Pepper Purée
Brazilian Feijoada$28.00
Marinated Short Rib, Black Beans, Bacon, Farofa, Collard Greens, Jasmine Rice (GF)
(GF) Guatemalan Ceviche de Camarón$17.00
Shrimp, Lime, Salsa Inglesa, Mint, Tomato, Tostada {GF}
(V) Grilled Sweet Potato$20.00
Marinated Sweet Potato, Corn and Apple Succotash, Local Zucchini, Butter Beans, Tomato Vinaigrette (GF)
Empanadas de Huitlacoche$11.00
Maseca Pastry, Black Beans, Charred NC Sweet Corn, Farmer's Cheese, Pickled Onion, Salsa Verde (GF, Vegetarian, Vegan Option)
Columbian Pan de Yuca$9.00
Aji Amarillo, Mozzarella, Agave Butter, Pickled Onions (GF)
Caribbean Curried Cauliflower$13.00
Smoked Brazil Nuts, Cilantro, Chickpeas, Habanero, Pickled Cabbage (GF, Vegan)
(GF) Salvadoran Chicken Empanadas$12.00
Maseca Pastry, Farmer's Cheese, Potato, Achiote, Salasa Roja, Curdito {GF}
Salvadoran Chicken Empanadas$12.00
Maseca Pastry, Farmer's Cheese, Potato, Achiote, Salasa Roja, Curtido (GF)
Location

Raleigh NC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
