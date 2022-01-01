Go
Drunken Fish image
Sushi & Japanese

Drunken Fish

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:30 PM

1 Maryland Plaza

St. Louis, MO 63108

Popular Items

Vegetable Fried Rice$13.00
Diced onion, zucchini, and carrot mixed with sliced mushroom and scrambled eggs,
stir-fried with rice
California Roll$7.75
Crab, cucumber, + avocado, topped with masago + sesame seeds
Japanese Chicken Wings - REG$15.00
(10 pc) Sweet teriyaki glazed chicken wings, topped with sesame seeds
Mango Roll$16.50
Crab, mango, + avocado, topped with tuna, salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce + tempura crumbs
Fried Philly Roll$10.75
Salmon, cream cheese + avocado, tempura-fried + topped with eel sauce
Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
Tempura-fried shrimp, asparagus, japanese mayo + masago
Chicken Fried Rice$13.50
Diced onion, zucchini, and carrot mixed with sliced mushroom and scrambled eggs,
stir-fried with rice and chicken
Lobster Spring Roll - LRG$16.75
(4 pc) Lightly fried spring roll stuffed with lobster, shrimp, cream cheese, jalapeños, asparagus + masago, served with honey wasabi dipping sauce
Fried Cheese Steak Roll$16.25
Marinated steak, mushroom, onion, cream cheese + spicy mayo, tempura-fried, topped with eel sauce + garlic mayo
Spicy Tuna Roll$10.25
Tuna, masago, spicy mayo, scallions + tempura crumbs, topped with sesame seeds
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:30 pm

Location

1 Maryland Plaza, St. Louis MO 63108

