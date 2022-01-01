Go
Toast

SoFresh

Come in and enjoy!

2774 E Fowler Ave Suite A

No reviews yet

Location

2774 E Fowler Ave Suite A

Tampa FL

Sunday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Grain & Berry

No reviews yet

Superfood cafe including Acai, Pitaya, Spirulina, Kale, and Yogurt Bowls, Fresh Juices, Smoothies, Yogurt Parfaits, Yogurt Banana Splits, Broccoli and Cauliflower Crust Flatbreads and Quesadillas.

Cookie Munchers - Tampa

No reviews yet

Don't forget to Dream BIG!

Ichiban Japanese Cuisine & Sushi

No reviews yet

Traditional Japanese cuisine and Sushi! Come in and enjoy!

Pastries and Chaat

No reviews yet

Indian restaurant with Best sellers like authentic Biryanis, Tasty Curries and best of Indian street food. Plenty of options for Vegetarians and Meat Lovers.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston