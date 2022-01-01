So saap
Open today 11:00 AM - 2:30 PM
No reviews yet
4710 Market St
San Diego, CA 92102
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Location
4710 Market St, San Diego CA 92102
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Mujer Divina Coffee & Burrito House
No Reviews
310 8th Street, Suite A National City, CA 91950
View restaurant