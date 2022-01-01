Go
So...Mac Chicago

Offering individual and family meals!

216 N Wabash Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

TRUFFLED SHROOM$17.00
Sautéed mushrooms, garlic and white truffle oil, butter crumb crust
ELOTE$17.00
Roasted corn & poblano duo, cotija cheese, lime, butter crumb crust, tajin sprinkle
SO....CLASSIC Mac$13.00
Cavatappi noodles, 5-cheese: sharp cheddar, Merkts cheddar, Velveeta, mozzarella, parmesan and butter crumb crust
WAFFLE FRIES$5.00
MAC PIGGY$19.00
Smoked andouille, pulled pork, brisket, butter crumb crust, crispy onions
HEY MAC-ARENA$19.00
All natural chorizo, tortilla strips, sour cream, butter crumb crust, pickled jalapeños
BLAZIN’ FRIES$11.00
Crisp waffle fries topped with cheddar mac n’ cheese, secret sauce, hot sauce drizzle, green onions
DEEP FRIED OREOS$7.00
4 Oreos made with pancake batter,
chocolate drizzle and whipped cream
CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER CAKE$6.50
With bourbon caramel drizzle
BRISKET GRILLED MAC N’ CHEESIE$15.00
Smoked brisket, house BBQ, cheddar mac n’ cheese, tomato aioli, toasted country sourdough
Location

216 N Wabash Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
