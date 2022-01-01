SOB Downtown
Come in and enjoy!
345 S Main
Location
345 S Main
Memphis TN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pontotoc
Come in and enjoy!
Old Dominick Distillery
Come in and enjoy!
Bar Ware
Come in and enjoy!!
Civil Axe Throwing - Downtown Memphis
Looking for something fun to do in Downtown Memphis? Join us for some axe throwing! We are located on South Main Street (across the street from Slider Inn)!
We have food, beverages, and an amazing beer wall!