Hello! SOB is a 140-seat fusion restaurant located in Peru, Il.
We serve gourmet monster burgers, super fresh sushi, bubbly ramen, craveable appetizers, creative cocktails, and clever desserts in addition to our full-service bar.
Our atmosphere is modern and urban, and we encourage our guests to be comfortable and casual.
SUSHI • RAMEN • HAMBURGERS
612 4th St • $$
612 4th St
Peru IL
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
