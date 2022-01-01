Go
Hello! SOB is a 140-seat fusion restaurant located in Peru, Il.
We serve gourmet monster burgers, super fresh sushi, bubbly ramen, craveable appetizers, creative cocktails, and clever desserts in addition to our full-service bar.
Our atmosphere is modern and urban, and we encourage our guests to be comfortable and casual.

SUSHI • RAMEN • HAMBURGERS

612 4th St • $$

Avg 4.2 (138 reviews)

Popular Items

Tempura Cheesecake Bites$8.00
Tempura-fried chunks of cheesecake, strawberry chili reduction, sweet glaze, powdered sugar
One Massive Pretzel$10.50
Massive Bavarian pretzel, served with roasted shishito pimento cheese & stone ground mustard
Shrimp Kicker$9.00
Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese, SOB sauce
Hand-Cut Fries$3.50
Fresh cut every day; enough to share. Dressed with Kosher salt.
The I&M$16.00
Tempura shrimp, tempura soft shell crab, cream cheese, avocado, topped with SOB sauce, unagi, sweet Thai chili
King King$13.00
Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, deep-fried, topped with masago, unagi, & SOB sauce
Ninja$14.50
Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy crab, crunch, unagi, SOB sauce
Bang Bang Calamari$10.50
Fried calamari tubes and tentacles tossed in Bang-Bang sauce. A spicy, sweet, creamy Asian sauce. 8oz.
Bacon Jalapeno Wontons$8.00
Jalapeno, bacon, crab, cream cheese, SOB sauce (on top), maple syrup (on side)
High Roller$20.00
Tempura lobster tail, snow crab, avocado, topped with SOB sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

612 4th St

Peru IL

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
