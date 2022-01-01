Go
Toast

Sobe Vegan

Come in and enjoy!!

110 Washington Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Raw Garden Bowl$12.99
Sausage Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.99
See full menu

Location

110 Washington Ave

Miami Beach FL

Sunday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Red South Beach

No reviews yet

Vote Best Steakhouse in Miami and Top 10 Steakhouses in the USA, RED South Beach is a known favorite of A-listers and celebrities. Our restaurant offers a sophisticated atmosphere and award-winning wine list, matched with a menu that's unparalleled.
The menu, created by acclaimed Executive Chef Peter Vauthy, combines classic cuisine with the freshest seasonal ingredients, sustainable seafood and the highest quality of Certified Angus Beef Prime Steaks.
A combination of Red’s mouthwatering dishes, exceptional selection of wines, sultry ambiance and top-tiered service, has proven to be a winning formula for the new style steakhouse.

Pura Vida

No reviews yet

We believe health is the main ingredient to happiness so we made it our mission to serve nutrient rich wholesome ingredients that fuel your body and satisfy your hunger cravings.

PLANTA

No reviews yet

PLANTA is a 100% plant-based restaurant by Chef David Lee.

Editor Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston