Sobie's Restaurant

Farm to table, "approachable fine dining", gourmet comfort food: All of these have been used to describe Sobie's cuisine. Order Sobie's to go! Order online or call us and pick up your order curbside!

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

123 E Wisconsin Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (445 reviews)

Popular Items

Broasted Cod Fish Fry$14.00
Our beer-battered, broasted cod served with house-made fries, cole slaw & tartar sauce with lemon wedge.
BUTTER burger$12.00
Topped with sauteed onions, American cheese and a pat o' butter on an everything brioche bun. Best AS-IS!
Beef Tenderloin Sandwich$15.00
4 oz filet served open faced on a toasted baguette slice, topped with red pepper, portobello mushrooms and roasted garlic aioli
4 piece dinner: All dark meat$12.00
Dark meat only, two thighs, two legs
Small Sobie's House$7.00
Entree Sobie's House Salad$14.00
Field greens, avocado, Granny Smith apples, red onion, candied pecans and crumbled gorgonzola cheese
Sobie's Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Brined boneless chicken breast grilled and served with applewood smoked bacon, avocado chimichurri, potato chips, lettuce, tomato and mayo on ciabatta.
Blueberry Basil Bruschetta$8.00
Baguette slices topped with blueberry coulis, balsamic glaze, goatcheese, blueberries and chiffonade of basil
4 piece dinner: Mixed$14.00
Mix of white and dark meat, one breast, one thigh, one wing, one leg
Wild Mushroom Stroganoff$20.00
Wild mushroom blend, gorgonzola & asiago cheeses, spinach, leeks, roasted garlic and white truffle oil tossed in egg noodles
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

123 E Wisconsin Ave

Oconomowoc WI

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
