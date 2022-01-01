SoBo's Wine Beerstro
Come in and enjoy!
1015 Eastern Shore Drive
Location
1015 Eastern Shore Drive
Salisbury MD
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
A Salt Shack
A Salt Shack is a Seafood Restaurant & Bar in Salisbury, Maryland with a pinch of NOLA. A Sport Fisherman's, Waterman's, Food lover's paradise.
Evolution Craft Brewing Co. & Public House
Come in and enjoy!
MayaBellas Express Downtown SBY
Come in and enjoy!
Fratelli's
Come in and enjoy!