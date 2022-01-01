Go
Toast

SoBo's Wine Beerstro

Come in and enjoy!

1015 Eastern Shore Drive

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1015 Eastern Shore Drive

Salisbury MD

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

A Salt Shack

No reviews yet

A Salt Shack is a Seafood Restaurant & Bar in Salisbury, Maryland with a pinch of NOLA. A Sport Fisherman's, Waterman's, Food lover's paradise.

Evolution Craft Brewing Co. & Public House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

MayaBellas Express Downtown SBY

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fratelli's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston