Sobo Sushi

Come in and enjoy!

3370 Digital Dr #160

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sunset (9pc)$11.95
California roll topped w/salmon, lemon
Exec (9pc)$14.95
Tempura shrimp, avocado, cilantro, jalapeno, topped with fresh tuna, lime slices, eel sauce, sriracha, green onion
Peruvian (9pc)$14.95
Tempura shrimp, avocado, cilantro, jalapeno, yellowtail, lemon, aji amarillo, eel sauce, green onion
Tonkotsu Ramen$12.95
Small Tonkotsu Ramen$8.95
Pan Seared Pork Gyoza$7.95
Pork potstickers, pan-fried, served with house dashi sauce
Vegas (Fried 10pc)$11.95
Smoked salmon, avocado, surimi krab, cream cheese, topped with spicy mayo & eel sauce
Katsu Curry Ramen$16.95
House-made Brisket Gyoza$9.95
Our house beef brisket filling, hand-wrapped in store, panfried
(Grandma's Recipe, 6 pieces)
California (8pc)$6.95
Surimi krab, avocado, cucumber
Location

3370 Digital Dr #160

Lehi UT

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
