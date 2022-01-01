Sobo Sushi
Come in and enjoy!
3370 Digital Dr #160
Popular Items
Location
3370 Digital Dr #160
Lehi UT
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Service Club
Come in and enjoy!
Connex Cafe
Welcome to Connex Cafe! Come in and enjoy a nice warm drink and a bagel. Coming soon Lunch menu!
Zulu Grille
Come in and enjoy!
For any orders over 20 people, please call us!
8 Entree's or more will be charged 10% gratuity when you arrive for your order.
Padelis Street Greek
Come in and enjoy!