FRENCH FRIES

3421 Coors Blvd NW • $$$

Avg 4.1 (121 reviews)

2 Tacos/Empanadas$7.50
Fish & Chips$17.00
house lager battered north atlantic haddock, served with house cut fries, house made spicy coleslaw & tartar sauce
Chicken Sandwich$14.50
grilled chicken breast, bacon, green chile & swiss cheese on a brioche bun
4 Tacos/Empanadas$13.00
Nachos$12.00
house made tortilla chips toped with cheese blend, black beans, pico de gallo, beer cheese, sour cream, guacamole & salsa. add chicken, ground beef, carnitas or carne adovada + $4
Cubano Sandwich$14.50
thick cut ham, pulled pork, swiss cheese, beer mustard & a pickle on a warm french baguette
Cobb Salad$14.00
spring mix with grilled chicken, tomatoes, bacon, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles & choice of dressing
Mesaburguesa$15.00
1/3 pound Angus beef patty with green chile, bacon and cheddar cheese served on a brioche bun
BBQ Pork Sandwich$13.00
braised pulled pork, house bbq sauce on a brioche bun
Cheeseburger$13.00
1/3 pound Angus beef patty with cheddar on a brioche bun
3421 Coors Blvd NW

Albuquerque NM

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Salvatore moved to New Mexico from The Bronx, NY in 1977. Shortly after, he and his brother opened an Italian Deli called The Deli Mart in Albuquerque.
In search of a new adventure, Salvatore and Mimmo (from the late Three Stars Pizzeria) teamed up in May of 1988 to open Mimmo’s.
After 32 years of doing business, Mimmo retired and during months of closure, remodeling ensued.
Sal plans to reopen at the end of 2020, keeping a space for all friends and family at the table. Here’s to a healthy, happy new year.
Cheers,
Your Local Italian Place

Come in and enjoy ABQ's best burger dining experience! We have an outdoor patio, kiddie corral, and are vegan, allergy and gluten-free friendly! We feature 100% grass-fed burgers - healthy AND delicious!

