SoCal Cantina
Cali-mex tacos, burritos and more. Award winning cocktails, including best margarita in Miami 2017 and 2018 for the Gardener's Margarita. Pet friendly and now serving brunch on weekends!
FRENCH FRIES
1000 S. Miami Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1000 S. Miami Ave
Miami FL
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Crazy About You
Come in and enjoy!
Piola
In 1986, in the heart of Treviso, a new idea takes shape: the re-invention of the most quintessential Italian establishment: the Pizzeria; that idea is now a wonderful reality called Piola.
Candela Gastro Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Pilo's Street Tacos
Authentic Mexican Street Tacos throughout Miami!