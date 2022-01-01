Go
SoCal Cantina

Cali-mex tacos, burritos and more. Award winning cocktails, including best margarita in Miami 2017 and 2018 for the Gardener's Margarita. Pet friendly and now serving brunch on weekends!

FRENCH FRIES

1000 S. Miami Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (161 reviews)

Popular Items

San Diego$4.50
Guac and Chips$10.50
Santa Monica$4.50
Socal Burrito$11.00
Tijuana$4.50
3x Surf Taco$14.00
Socal Bowl$13.00
Surf Taco$4.75
Nachos$13.00
Los Angeles$4.75
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Pet Friendly
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1000 S. Miami Ave

Miami FL

Sunday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
