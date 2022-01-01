Go
Toast

SoCal - PGH

Come in and enjoy.

700 5th Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chips and Queso$3.50
Chicken Asada
Grilled chicken, shaved carrot, red onion, toasted almonds, dried cranberries, mixed greens, honey mustard aioli
Chicken Quesadilla$8.00
Melty cheese and mesquite chicken in a toasted flour tortilla, served with greens, pico, and Mexicali sauce.
Cajun Catfish
Blackened grilled catfish, creamy purple slaw, chipotle aioli
Steak Burrito$11.00
Steak asada, queso blanco, lime cilantro rice, tater tots, tomatillo salsa, guacamole, pico, lettuce, Mexicali aioli.
Quesabirria
Slow braised beef knuckle, mozzarella, smoked gouda, guajillo pepper au jus.
Gochujang Pork
Gochujang slow braised Pulled Pork, Turmeric onion escabeche, watermelon radish, sesame pickled cucumber, sauce
Steak Asada
Grilled marinated steak asada, guacamole, jack cheese, pico, salsa verde, romaine, Mexicali sauce
Tuna Poke Tacos
Sesame ginger marinated tuna, sticky rice, wasabi cream, micros.
Chicken Burrito$11.00
Mesquite smoked chicken, queso blanco, lime cilantro rice, tater tots, tomatillo salsa, guacamole, pico, lettuce, Mexicali aioli.
See full menu

Location

700 5th Avenue

New Kensington PA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bloser Mansion

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Orignal Hot dog shop Shard 1- new ken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Original Hot Dog Shop - New Kensington

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

botL

No reviews yet

a destination for great wine, classic cocktails, and craft beer with a unique menu in a laid back atmosphere

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston