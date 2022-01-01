Go
Socarrat Paella Bar

Popular Items

Socarrat$29.00
free-range bone-in chicken, chorizo,
shrimp, white fish, squid, mussels, cockles, fava beans,
peppers, tomato sofrito
Dinner for Two$79.95
Two tapas of your choice, Paella of your choice, Churros for dessert
Croquetas$15.00
crispy and creamy croquettes
of the day
Pescado y Marisco$29.00
shrimp, scallops,
squid, mussels, cockles, white fish, snow peas,
peppers, tomato sofrito
Patatas Bravas$11.00
crispy potato cubes, aioli, spicy
tomato sauce
Pan con Tomate$9.00
fresh tomato spread, olive oil,
garlic, country toast
Gambas al Ajillo$18.00
sizzling shrimp, olive oil, garlic,
guindilla peppers
Coles de Bruselas$16.00
crispy brussels sprouts, chopped
almonds, sweet and spicy glaze
Arroz Negro$29.00
shrimp, calamari, white fish,
scallops, piquillo peppers, fava beans, squid ink sofrito
Pimientos de Padron$12.00
shishito peppers, sea salt
See full menu

Location

953 2nd Avenue

New York NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

